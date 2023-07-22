A new investment company led by Bremen ex-professional Marco Bode is looking for investment targets in Germany and Europe. However, nothing works against the fans.

Werder Bremen is a size too big for the holding company of ex-player and chairman of the supervisory board Marco Bode (below). Investments should be made in clubs in the lower leagues with potential. Image: Imago

Marco Bode has probably seen pretty much everything that professional football has to offer in his long career as a player and official. He therefore claims with some conviction about his new business commitment: “So far there is nothing like us on the market.” It is about One Touch Football AG (OTF), an investment company for football clubs, which has the potential of the European billion dollar market in mind. The basic idea is simple: a temporary commitment should enable smaller clubs with potential to make a leap in development – and the investors naturally benefit from it.

As a member of the supervisory board, Marco Bode is the most prominent among the 22 investors. After his active professional career, during which he became European champion in 1996 and celebrated winning the German Championship and DFB Cup with Werder Bremen, the 54-year-old Bode gained experience, among other things, on the Werder Bremen board of directors, where he resigned after being relegated to the Bundesliga. He is also a shareholder and manager of a sports marketing agency. The supervisory body also includes business lawyer Thomas Mayrhofer as chairman of the supervisory board and his deputy Katja Kraus, a former Frankfurt international who later held various management positions in the football business, including on the board of Hamburger SV. The director of the International Football Institute, Florian Kainz, is also a member of the control body.