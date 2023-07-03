Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

An ex-Sky presenter remarries – this time to a friend of his daughter’s. She is 30 years younger than him. He left his wife, who was suffering from cancer, for her.

Munich – A former Sky presenter got married – but for some around him the celebration was no reason to celebrate. Richard Keys married his own daughter’s girlfriend, 30 years his junior. The affair with his current new wife was also the reason why he left his then wife. Reason enough for daughter to stay away from the wedding – she is still devastated. Another bride posed recently absurd claims at their party.

Presenter leaves wife with cancer – she was “devastated”

The former Sky SportsThe presenter said yes at a country estate in Devon to the 30-year-old lawyer Lucie Rose, like her Sun reported. Keys was fired from Sky in 2011 after making derogatory remarks about referee Sian Massey-Ellis. And his other relationships with women have also been difficult in recent years.

The two first met when Keys moved to the Middle East. This is where the affair with his daughter Jenna’s girlfriend at the time began in 2016. The presenter’s marriage broke up soon after, having lasted 36 years. At that time, the betrayed wife Julia was “devastated”, even if she is now the Daily Mail revealed that she wishes her ex all the best. Two hours before the wedding, she received a text message from him. She is also in a happy new relationship.

Daughter sent abusive text: “You’re the dirtiest s***”

At the time, Julia said she was “not bitter towards Lucie, but deeply disappointed that she was able to destroy our family in this way.” She was struggling with thyroid cancer at the time. Across from The Athletic Richard Keys said, “If people think I ran away with my wife and a friend of my daughter’s battle with cancer, there’s nothing I can do about it now. Tell a lie twice and it becomes the truth. Tell it on social media and it will haunt you forever.”

His daughter Jemma Keys, an actress on the series Hollyoaks, had sent abusive text messages to her former best friend after she found out she had slept with her father. She revealed this back in 2018, as did her battle with alcoholism. Jemma said she was in a state of “alcoholic swoon” when she sent the messages to Lucie Rose, including one that said, “You’re the dirtiest s*** I can ever imagine,” Jemma recounted about that time: “All I can say is that it was 18 months before I found out about the affair – which was the most horrific betrayal – and I had reached the deepest, darkest point of my addiction.” Of course I can’t justify what I did. But I felt like my dad had been stolen from me and the affair really destroyed my family and my relationship with dad.”

Former Sky presenter Richard Keys (l.) Remarried. © imago

Daughter of presenter Keys: “I don’t know anymore who he is”

Her connection to her father will probably never be the same: “He has been my idol all my life and although I still love him, I don’t know who he is anymore. I have nothing to say to him.” Jemma said she and her mother found out about the affair while the family were on vacation. She says it led to a two-year nightmare, including an arrest over the abusive text message. Back then, she drank three bottles of wine a day. The charges were later dropped, and Jemma went into rehab.

Moderator Keys, who is now the face of BeIN SportsChannels said he “doesn’t care” if people think he’s “getting too old.” He said before the ceremony that he was nervous, but “a very happy man.” On his honeymoon he flies to Canada with his new wife. (cgsc)

