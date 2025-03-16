Former national coach Werner Schuster talks about the Norwegian manipulation scandal and explains why the sewing machine for ski jumpers has the same purpose as the wax for cross -country skiers. And he makes concrete suggestions for the future.

The ski jumping must become sustainable – and adapt its structures to developments. For the former national coach Werner Schuster, 55, these are necessary consequences from the manipulation scandal around the Norwegian ski jumper at the Nordic Ski World Cup. Schuster was head coach in the German Ski Association from 2008 to 2019 and won Olympic team with the 2014 DSV team. Since 2024 he has been head of the youngsters in ski jumping in the DSV.