The sister of former Argentine first lady Fabiola Yáñez, Tamara Yáñez, corroborated on Monday (16) the report that the country’s former president, Alberto Fernández, forced his then wife to have an abortion in 2016, according to judicial sources.

Tamara Yáñez appeared this Monday before the courts of Comodoro Py, in Buenos Aires, to offer her testimony in the investigation opened by the Public Ministry after the complaint of domestic violence by Fernández’s ex-partner, filed on August 6.

The former first lady’s sister arrived from Spain, where she visited Yáñez, who lives in Madrid with her mother and the two-year-old son she has with Fernández.

Lawyer Mauricio D’Alessandro, who is part of Fabiola Yáñez’s legal team, told the press present at the court building that his sister ratified what the former first lady said in her testimony to the prosecutor: that Fernández forced her to have an abortion in 2016.

Tamara Yáñez’s testimony is the sixth in person recorded by the prosecutor in charge of the case, Ramiro González, after the testimonies of journalist Alicia Barrios, who knew the daily life of the presidential couple; Fernández’s former secretary, María Cantero; beautician María Florencia Aguirre; former administrator of Quinta de Olivos (presidential residence) Daniel Rodríguez; and former presidential doctor Federico Saavedra. In addition, the former first lady testified virtually at the Argentine Consulate in Madrid.

A friend of Fabiola Yáñez, Sofía Pacchi, who was supposed to testify last week but was unable to do so citing health problems, and the former first lady’s mother, Miriam Yáñez Verdugo, have yet to do so.

Yáñez, 43, decided to file a complaint against the former president, 65, on August 6, after the Argentine justice system, in the context of an investigation into alleged influence peddling by Fernández, found conversations and images on Cantero’s cell phone that indicate the possible practice of the crime of minor injuries in the context of domestic violence against the Peronist politician’s ex-partner.

Following Yáñez’s complaint, the prosecutor charged Fernández with the crime of serious injuries doubly aggravated by the relationship and because they occurred in a context of domestic violence and coercive threats to the detriment of his ex-partner.

In his indictment, González stated that Yáñez “suffered a relationship marked by harassment, psychological harassment and physical aggression in a context of domestic and gender-based violence,” based “on an asymmetric and unequal power relationship that developed over time, which was exponentially increased by Fernández’s election as president” in 2019 and “the exercise of office” until December of last year.

Federal judge Julian Ercolini banned Fernández from leaving Argentina and ordered him not to approach or contact his ex-partner by any means.

