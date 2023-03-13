Home page politics

Michelle Brey

The Ukraine war has been going on for over a year. Peace doesn’t seem in sight. The former Siko boss outlined a way the West should react.

Kiev – The Ukraine war continues relentlessly. The battle for Bakhmut in particular drives up the number of dead. Even more than a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, there seems to be no sign of peace. Wolfgang Ischinger spoke out in favor of preparing the framework for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. In his view, a prolonged war and arms deliveries are not an option. “Where should it end?” asked the former head of the Munich Security Conference in a guest post for the Berlin daily mirror.

“Apart from arms deliveries and financial support, we have to offer perspectives to the growing critical chorus of questions in the USA just as we do in Germany.” Ukraine, such a step would currently amount to a partial capitulation to the aggressor Russia.

“West is superfluous nakedness”: Ex-Siko boss for peace initiative in the Ukraine war

However, it was “high time” to start a peace process for the country of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “The West – including the federal government – shows itself to the Wagenknechts, Schwarzers and Prechts a completely unnecessary weakness when the understandable question about a peace initiative keeps coming back with the stereotypical answer that the conditions for negotiations are not in place for the time being.”

The Left Party Sahra Wagenknecht, the women’s rights activist Alice Schwarzer and the author Richard David Precht are well received by parts of the German population with their call for ceasefire talks to be held soon, but they are also receiving fierce criticism, not least from Ukraine.

Ex-Siko boss Ischinger presents path for peace in Ukraine

In his contribution, Ischinger outlined what such a peace initiative could look like and why it would make sense at the current time (March 2022). On the one hand, the ex-Siko boss calls for an international political-strategic contact group alongside the Ramstein Group, which coordinates western arms aid for Ukraine.

Such a contact group could “in due course form the nucleus or at least part of a mediation group” in the event of negotiations between the Kremlin and Ukraine. The so-called “transatlantic quad” should form an “inner, narrowest core”:

USA

Great Britain

France

Germany

“Yes, even China” was to become part of a contact group in the Ukraine war

According to Ischinger’s ideas, a circle of partners should form around this group of four, including Canada, Spain, Poland, Italy, the Baltic states as well as the UN, EU, OSCE and NATO. The group “should expressly meet again and again at the level of foreign ministers”. Ischinger wrote that the Global South, representing countries such as Brazil, India and “yes, even China”, should also receive an invitation to participate.

He advocates discussing and examining options in detail. He refers to the preparations for the peace agreement for Bosnia-Herzegovina in 1995, which led to success. For example, it needs to be clarified how and by whom a peace process will be monitored and to what extent military disengagements or no-fly zones are necessary.

Meanwhile, Moscow directed new allegations against Berlin. The German government is not independent in the Ukraine conflict. (mbr with dpa)