On the way to Munich: Ex-Siemens boss Joe Kaeser is annoyed on Twitter by a plane full of CSU politicians and an FDP man. This counters directly on social media.

Munich/Berlin – The airline is not known. Neither does the flight number. And also not whether the described CSU politicians were on their way home from the CDU sister’s retreat from Berlin to Bavaria. But: Joe Kaeser, ex-boss of the global company Siemens, was apparently stunned on a plane from the capital to Munich. At least the former CEO of the group (2013 to 2021) vented his displeasure on Twitter.

Flight from Berlin to Munich: Ex-Siemens boss Joe Kaeser mops against CSU politicians

Apparently still on the plane to the Bavarian capital. “I’m sitting on the plane to Munich right now in the middle of the MPs, who are audibly happy about the weekend…and exchanging internals across the aisle,” Kaeser wrote in his tweet.

This immediately went viral on social media this Thursday evening (February 3rd): “Some with CSU ribbons. One of the FDP, who used to write flat columns in tabloid magazines.” Harsh words from the former manager from the free economy and the bearer of the Bavarian Order of Merit.

Flight to Munich: Ex-Siemens boss Joe Kaeser shares against CSU politicians and FDP man

On top of that. Apparently with a view to the coronavirus pandemic, Kaeser said that his tax money would probably be better invested elsewhere than in that plane full of suspected CSU politicians – plus FDP man. “Roughly calculate how many of them I finance with my income tax… I don’t know if this money could not be better spent,” wrote the 64-year-old from Lower Bavaria in a second post – and gave as examples: “For higher payments from Nurses, police officers… and many people who REALLY are there for the citizens every day.”

A reaction followed promptly, apparently also from the plane bound for Munich. The member of the Bundestag for the Munich-South constituency, Thomas Sattelberger, felt he was being addressed as the FDP man. “What was flatter, your bow to Trump and Putin or my essays in the ManagerMagazinelet others judge,” the 72-year-old wrote in a comment.

Flight from Berlin to Munich: Twitter trouble between ex-Siemens boss and FDP politician

Sattelberger was clear in his reaction, saying: “But I refuse to make the dishonorable claim that I had exchanged internals. The CSU’ler may have done that, I sat silently in my seat. ”Another user advised, however, to simply switch to the ICE and the rail, as he knows other members of the Bundestag do. Said trains would come, said the Twitter user, according to his information even from Siemens. Thick air high in the air. Let’s hope that the little quarrel has literally disappeared after landing in the Erdinger Moos. (pm)