Former Haitian senator John Joel Joseph appeared before a judge in Miami on Monday (USA) after being extradited from Jamaica to answer for his alleged involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

The judge Lauren Louis decided that Joseph, 59, remain in prison until the next hearing, which will take place this month. The Florida Southern District Attorney’s Office argued that there is a flight risk for Joseph.

With this former senator there are three allegedly involved in the murder of Moisand that they are in the hands of the American Justice.

The other two are Rodolphe Jaar, a Chilean nationalized Haitian who was arrested last January in the Dominican Republic and traveled to Miami of his own free will, and former Colombian soldier Mario Antonio Palacios, who also came to the US voluntarily after being detained in an air stopover in Panama.

On January 15, the Jamaican Police arrested the former Haitian senator, who was claimed as one of the suspects in the assassination of President Moise, perpetrated on July 7, 2021.

Ancien senateur de la République, un des suspects clés dans l’assassinat de Jovenel Moise, John Joël Joseph extradé ce lundi vers les Etats-Unis d’Amérique. Lui et sa famille de el (femme et enfants) ont été détenus à la Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/rrhqBGDaHF — UNIVERS INFOTV🌍🎤🎥 (@InfotvUnivers) May 9, 2022

Joseph, a member of Moise’s political opposition, fled Haiti with his family after the murder and was found by Jamaica Police in a rural community where they had been living incognito.

On April 21, the Jamaican Justice authorized the extradition to the US of the former senator, who is accused of having rented four vehicles that were used for the attack on President Moise.

In addition to Joseph, Palacios, who faces two charges in the United States, and Jaar, who has a previous conviction for drug trafficking in his criminal record, businessman Samir Handal was arrested in Turkey last November, who is still in that country and is also accused. of participating in the conspiracy to kill Moise.

Haitians participate in a mass in memory of President Jovenel Moïse, this Thursday at the Cathedral of Cap Haitien (Haiti). See also Multiple accidents due to slipperiness on highways A1 and A50

So far four judges have been in charge of the open case in Haiti for the assassination of President Moise, for which dozens of people are imprisoned, including the alleged intellectual author, the doctor Emmanuel Sanon, without any progress being reported in the investigation.

Moise was assassinated on July 7 of last year at his home in Port-au-Prince by an armed command made up of 48 people, including 18 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian origin, who were arrested.

The Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, came to request the help of the United Nations in the investigation of the assassination. The assassination is also being investigated by the United States Justice.

EFE

