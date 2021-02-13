Is a major US Democratic concern unfounded? Donald Trump’s former security advisor, John Bolton, doesn’t think the ex-president will run again in 2024.

In Washington, there is impeachment against Donald Trump. A guilty verdict seems unlikely.

Still, Republican John Bolton does not believe in a 2024 candidacy of his former boss.

In his opinion, Trump is too afraid of another election defeat.

Washington DC – John Bolton worked closely with Donald Trump for over a year. As National Security Advisor, he assisted the former president on foreign policy issues. Then he messed with his boss, left the government, and wrote an unflattering disclosure book. Now Bolton gives his assessment of the second impeachment and the future of Donald Trump.

John Bolton on second impeachment against Trump: “Purely party-tactical matter”

The arch-conservative Bolton has been a sharp critic of the former US president since his resignation in September 2019. Not only would he have considered the first impeachment to be justified, he also stated in his book that, from his point of view, it should have gone much further. Trump almost habitually obstructed the judiciary. His opinion on Trump hasn’t changed. However, he does not see the need for the new impeachment proceedings, which began in Washington on Tuesday.

Shortly before he stepped down from the government, the tension between Bolton and Trump was clearly felt. At that time the Ukraine affair was preoccupying the USA. © Chris Kleponis / imago-images

“This process is doomed to failure and a purely party-tactical matter,” he says in an interview with the news portal watson.ch. He sees little point in indicting the president, who has already left office, again. The Democrats, on the other hand, would like to see Trump convicted of “inciting a riot”. The background is the riots at the Capitol on January 6th.

John Bolton on Donald Trump – unlikely to run for the 2024 presidential election

An additional bonus from a democratic point of view would be that Trump could also be banned from office at the federal level in the course of a guilty verdict. This would prohibit him from running again in the 2024 presidential election. At the moment, however, the conviction and thus the ban is considered highly unlikely. John Bolton is convinced that the latter would be superfluous anyway.

“I’ll tell you something: Donald Trump will no longer run in 2024,” he explains watson.ch. He is sure of it. The 74-year-old is too afraid of another election defeat.

He won’t do such a disgrace to himself again as he did in the previous election, he’s far too afraid of that.

The Donald Trump Cause: It’s not just a problem for the Democrats

Should Trump, contrary to Bolton’s assessment, take part, that could cause a stir. Not just on the political opposite side. The real estate entrepreneur is also increasingly controversial within the Republican Party. Some party colleagues do not share his convictions. Outwardly, however, only a few carry this. That’s because parts of the population still support Trump. So far one does not want to scare these voters away.

But sooner or later there is a risk of a split between moderate Republicans and Trump supporters. According to the US media, Trump is said to have even considered founding his own party. He would then withdraw his fans from the Republicans. Both his whereabouts and his departure are associated with problems for the “Grand Old Party” for which there is still no solution. (mam)

List of rubric lists: © Saul Loeb / AFP