Former schema-monk Sergiy (Romanov), who seized the Sredneuralsky nunnery and was excommunicated from the church, was detained to testify.

Reported by TASS citing a source in law enforcement.

“Law enforcement agencies are carrying out investigative measures in the Sredneuralsky monastery. Romanov was detained for interrogation, ”said the agency’s source.

The spiritual father and founder of the Sredneuralsky women’s monastery, Father Sergius, was excommunicated and defrocked. He received notoriety after speaking out in the midst of a pandemic. In his sermons, Sergiy Romanov called what was happening “pseudo-pandemic” and urged to ignore the restrictive measures taken by the authorities.

Earlier it was reported that the Yekaterinburg Diocese filed a lawsuit with the Arbitration Court of the Sverdlovsk Region with the requirement to recognize its ownership of the Sredneuralsky Monastery, which was occupied by the ex-schema monk who had been excommunicated from the church.