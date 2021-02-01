On Schalke was the one year old Borrow by Jonjoe Kenny a complete success. The right-back then had to go back to home club Everton. S04 simply did not and does not have the financial means to sign the 23-year-old again.
Instead of Kenny, the problem area in the back right was solved by loaning Wolfsburg’s William. The former loaner Kenny, however, is drawn to Scotland. As English media report unanimously, Celtic Glasgow is loaning the right-back until the end of the season. There he is supposed to replace Jeremie Frimpong, who has migrated to Leverkusen.
In addition to Celtic, Burnley FC was also interested, according to the Times. Financially, however, there was no agreement with the Toffees. The 16-time England U21 international played hardly a role at Everton this season. Coach Carlo Ancelotti used Kenny in just four league games. Kenny’s contract with Everton runs until 2022.