Former New Zealand rugby player Campbell Johnstone became the first All Black to publicly come out as gay, in an interview with TVNZ’s Seven Sharp on Monday (30).

Johnstone – who played three Test matches for New Zealand, including two against the British & Irish in 2005 – said he had told his friends and family “a long time ago” before making the announcement on the show.

“If I can be the first All Black to come out as gay and take the pressure and stigma away from it, that can really help other people,” said Johnstone.

“Then the public will know there is one among the All Blacks… and it could be one of the final pieces in the sporting puzzle that wraps them all up,” added the former player.

Responding to the announcement, New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Mark Robinson praised his former teammate, saying Johnstone’s “strength and visibility will pave the way for others in our game”, in a statement released on Twitter on Monday. -fair.

“Rugby is a sport that welcomes everyone and a place where people should feel safe to be who they are. We know that there are people who haven’t always been comfortable with being who they are in rugby. We want to be clear, no matter who you love, rugby has your back,” added Robinson.