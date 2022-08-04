A few months after the historic rulings of the European Court of Justice and the position taken by the European Commission, which beat up Italy on the issue of former postgraduates, putting the rights of doctors back at the center, the effects on politics and law courts. The decision of the EU Court is in fact “binding for the Italian courts, which are obliged to implement it and are already applying it”, comments the lawyer Marco Tortorella during the webinar “Ex-resident doctors 83/06: prescription, monetary revaluation and stock market adequacy, what changes? ”, organized by Consulcesi to retrace and deepen the implications of the story, available exclusively for members of the Consulcesi Club.

Also present at the webinar – a note reports – was Senator Daniela Sbrollini (Italia Viva), who in a Question time at the Senate asked the Minister of the University, Maria Cristina Messa, to account for the gaps and delays in the compensation due to penalized Italian doctors – during specialization – by the failure of the Italian state to transpose EU directives between the 1980s and 1990s.

And therefore, also in view of the forthcoming political elections, the issue of medical specialists returns to the top of priorities and Italian politics is mobilized. “I would apologize to the former trainees for the delays. Now it’s up to the courts”, the comment of the Senator Sbrollini on the sidelines of the Question Time in the Senate. “We will strive to remedy with every useful initiative” replies the minister of the University Maria Cristina Messa. Minister Messa, who has already promoted another major change with the modification of access to the Faculty of Medicine – reads the note – confirmed that she was aware of the recent ruling of the European Court of Justice and also remarked that firm intention to put an end to injustice.

What has changed and what will change? With the aforementioned measures, a further fundamental step forward was made: the recognition of adequate remuneration for every specialist doctor who started the course before the entry into force of Directive 82/76 and continued after the transposition deadline set. to January 1, 1983. “The position taken by the European Commission – comments theTortorella lawyer – will also have an important impact on the prescription and recognition of the revaluation of interests. Interest and monetary revaluation have always been requested by Consulcesi both for those who had not received any remuneration, as they were enrolled before ’91, and in favor of those who enrolled after 1993 and who received the scholarship. study, but act for an adjustment of this grant “. These fundamental interpretations by the Court of Justice and the Commission – continues Consulcesi – begin to produce the first positive consequences for doctors. In fact, the Supreme Court of Cassation, with two ordinances interlocutors, he put down two cases on the role to be discussed in public hearing in order to re-evaluate, in the light of the latest news, the old jurisprudence both for former 83/91 postgraduates and for those who, starting from 1993, have taken scholarships study.

The position taken by the European Commission will also have indirect influences on the statute of limitations, on the payment of interests and revaluation and on the adjustment of scholarships, the legal Consulcesi argue. Law 370/99 – taken as a parameter by the Italian courts – is in contrast with European regulations and this could lead to a drastic change of course of the jurisprudence, which will have the first effect of overturning numerous unfavorable judgments for which they are appeals and appeals to the Supreme Court are in progress. By virtue of this strongly critical stance of Europe towards Italy, it could also increase the amount of compensation, up to three times the sum of interest.

Meanwhile, the commitment of Fabio Massimo Castaldo, member of the European Parliament to carry on the battle: “The decision of the Supreme Court to re-discuss the Italian cases is certainly an important signal but it is not enough – he comments in an exclusive message on Consulcesi Club – the time has come to do something because the decision on the sacrosanct adjustment of the position of trainees cannot be further postponed. The Italian Parliament must, without ifs and buts, take matters into its own hands and adequately heal an unacceptable vulnus “, he concludes.