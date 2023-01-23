‘Dan EngineMode 11’ is an account Twitter quite active on the world of F1 and it’s not hard to explain why. In fact, it is ‘hiding’ behind this nickname Dan Drury, who, as the profile bio points out, was a Senior Systems Engineer in F1 for six years. Drury was the former Red Bull coach who criticized the Milton Keynes team when the rumors relating to an infringement of the budget cap emerged – later effectively recorded by the FIA ​​– underlining that despite the layoffs (including his ) implemented by Red Bull, the latter failed to respect the cost ceiling introduced in F1 starting from 2021.

Drury recently he commented ironically the excellent data that seem to emerge from the Ferrari simulator relating to the 675 project which for now identifies the 2023 single-seater which will be entrusted to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz whose name has yet to be revealed and which will be officially presented in Maranello on Tuesday 14 February. The former Red Bull coach has gone so far as to promise a considerable trip to ‘apologize’ for having mocked these rumors for now.

“If Ferrari wins at least one of the two championships I will personally go to Maranello to apologize at the wheel of a Fiat Panda starting from London“the ‘vote’ expressed via Twitter by Dan Drury in the event that Scuderia Ferrari led by the new team principal and general manager Frederic Vasseur manages to break the lack of titles that has lasted since 2007 as regards the Drivers’ title and since 2008 as regards it concerns the Constructors classification.

Ferrari is not the only protagonist of Drury’s social ‘promises’, which he has also targeted Lance Stroll: “If Stroll wins a grand prix this season then I’ll be downing a pint of maple syrup in front of the Canadian Embassy.”

