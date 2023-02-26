Home page politics

Once again a fuss about Patricia Schlesinger: The former RBB director is suing in court for a higher pension.

Berlin – The RBB scandal has caused considerable damage to the public sector. Mainly responsible: The director Patricia Schlesinger, who has since been fired, and her swanky politics. After a few weeks of silence, the radio affair reveals the next chapter. After her dismissal without notice, Schlesinger goes to court. It’s all about one thing: money.

Schlesinger wants to sue for 18,384 euros – more pension than Angela Merkel

Schlesinger’s media lawyer Ralf Höcker told the German Press Agency on Friday that it was about a company pension. His client sued for 18,384.54 euros – a month. That is more than ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel receives (15,000)

The Business Insider had first reported on the lawsuit on Thursday and named a higher sum as a claim – more than 22,000 euros. When asked, Schlesinger’s lawyer said that this higher sum was initially in the room, but the lower sum was then sued in court. A spokeswoman for the Berlin district court had informed the dpa on Thursday that proceedings were pending. “The plaintiff demands a pension from the defendant, a public broadcaster, on the basis of a terminated employment relationship.”

“It would be excessive to take her pension”

Schlesinger’s media lawyer Höcker pointed out that Schlesinger had “earned the pension over 30 years” and said “Even if the fabricated allegations against the client were justified, it would be completely excessive to take her company pension.”

The public service RBB fell into a deep crisis in the summer of 2022. At that time, allegations of nepotism and waste had arisen. At the center of the scandal are Schlesinger and the resigned chief supervisor Wolf-Dieter Wolf. Both rejected allegations. The Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, the presumption of innocence applies.

The management around Schlesinger also came into focus in the scandal – in the context of non-transparent bonuses and allowances. In the meantime, no one from the squad is in office anymore. In addition to Schlesinger’s lawsuit at the regional court, three of the four directors at the time and the head of the artistic director at the time, who was not part of the management, went to court – but this is about the termination of their employment relationships. The cases are with the labor court in Berlin. There are no results yet. (as/dpa)