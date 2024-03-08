Home page politics

Police officers at an armored vehicle in Berlin: On February 26th, ex-RAF terrorist Daniela Klette was arrested in Berlin-Kreuzberg. © Paul Zinken/dpa

Where are the ex-RAF terrorists Garweg and Staub? After several searches in Berlin, the investigators there are still hoping for insights. But Garweg may already be somewhere else entirely.

Hanover – The wanted ex-RAF terrorist Burkhard Garweg may have fled abroad, according to the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office.

There are new indications that point to a stay in another European country, LKA President Friedo de Vries told “Spiegel”. “We are following up on the information,” he emphasized. The investigators therefore do not rule out that the wanted man could have fled Berlin. What is certain is that he was in a trailer park in Berlin-Friedrichshain for several years – “probably at least until Klette was arrested.”

On February 26th, former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette (65) was arrested in Berlin-Kreuzberg. She went into hiding over 30 years ago with Garweg and Ernst-Volker Wilhelm Staub (69). All three belonged to the so-called third generation of the left-wing extremist terrorist organization Red Army Faction, which carried out numerous attacks and killed people until 1991. In 1998 the RAF declared itself dissolved. There have been several searches in Berlin in the past few days. The police found recent photos of Garweg in Klette's apartment. The publication further increased the pressure to investigate.

Investigators: “Continuing to work on leads”

De Vries emphasized that the investigators believed they could still gain information in Berlin. “We have now been able to partially clarify his living situation and his private environment and are continuing to work on leads.” Garweg “certainly has two faces: he probably did not show that of an unscrupulous ex-RAF terrorist and brutal robber in his environment in Berlin. He seems to have been popular with the residents on the square.” He was described as a friendly man who loved dogs, was committed and helpful. “These descriptions do not fit the person who, according to our investigation, committed brutal robberies and allegedly shot people.”

Garweg and Klette both obviously lived in a “socially precarious environment where no questions were asked about life, career or family,” said de Vries. “The furniture in Garweg's trailer and Klette's apartment were collected and worn out.” Neither of them had a middle-class existence. “In view of the alleged acts, there can be no talk of a “nice guy.” It cannot be ruled out that Garweg is armed.

So far no relevant search information

Dust could also be or have been in Berlin. “So far, however, there are no relevant search leads that would have put us on his trail,” said de Vries. We are currently following up on all leads. “Whether they ultimately lead to an arrest remains to be seen.”

When Klette was arrested, the investigators' reaction was “rather disbelieving,” said the LKA boss. “But it was immediately clear that we were far from finished with our work.” The investigators also worked with AI programs to compare photos with mugshots. “It is not legally possible for the police to simply “search” the Internet for the same identity,” he emphasized. In the future, there needs to be a discussion about which digital tools would be made available to the security authorities.

There are arrest warrants against Klette, Staub and Garweg on suspicion of involvement in terrorist attacks. They were or are also wanted for several robberies. Between 1999 and 2016 they are said to have robbed money transporters and supermarkets in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. They are also accused of attempted murder because there was a shooting. dpa