Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Press Split

The RAF terrorist Daniela Klette was arrested after decades on the run. She is accused of attempted murder and several robberies.

Berlin – After a thirty-year search, former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette (65) was arrested in Berlin. The arrest took place on Monday evening (February 26) in Kreuzberg. The Lower Saxony police were mainly involved, and their investigations are said to have led to the arrest.

Daniela Marie Luise Klette 65 years Former member of the terrorist organization Red Army Faction (RAF) Over 30 years

Former RAF terrorist is said to have offered no resistance when arrested

“We have an arrest of Ms. Klette,” explained Verden’s chief public prosecutor, Koray Freudenberg. Accordingly, the investigators were able to find Burdock in an apartment building on Sebastianstrasse. On Tuesday (February 27), uniformed police officers stationed themselves in front of the seven-story building. The entrance was blocked. Forensic scientists were on site and examined the affected apartment near the former border line between West and East Berlin. At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in Hanover, the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office (LKA) revealed further details about the arrest.

The former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette (65) is said to have been arrested in an apartment building in Berlin. © BKA/dpa | Sina Schuldt/dpa

According to LKA President Friedo de Vries, Klette did not resist her arrest. According to the Hanover State Criminal Police Office, the 65-year-old lived there under a false identity – it is unclear how long she lived there. During the search, investigators said they found magazines from a weapon and cartridges, among other things. A weapon has not yet been found.

The crucial tip came from the public – but not in connection with the TV show “Aktenzeichen XY”. The Verden public prosecutor's office had on February 14th Information about former RAF terrorists was requested in the program. However, the tip came in November 2023. However, due to confidentiality, the LKA is not allowed to say anything more about this. The arrest was preceded by years of investigative work.

Daniela Klette belonged to the third generation of the RAF

Klette belongs to the so-called third generation of the RAF (Red Army Faction). Members of this generation are said to have murdered the then head of Deutsche Bank, Alfred Herrhausen, and the head of Treuhand, Detlev Karsten Rohwedder. However, the perpetrators and the motive remain unknown to this day. Rohwedder was shot dead at his desk in his home in Düsseldorf on April 1, 1991. The RAF command claimed responsibility for the crime. Rohwedder was murdered in an allotment garden. It was the last assassination attempt attributed to the RAF. Burdock then went into hiding.

Red Army Faction (RAF) The left-wing extremist terrorist organization, which called itself the “Red Army Faction,” was founded in Germany in 1968. Over several decades, into the 1990s, the group carried out a series of attacks in which a total of 35 people lost their lives. Source: Federal Agency for Civic Education

Klette is also suspected of being involved in a gun attack on the US Embassy in Bonn in 1991. It is also suspected that he was involved in an explosive attack on the Weiterstadt correctional facility in 1993. Traces indicate that she was also at the crime scene during the 1993 anti-terror operation in Bad Kleinen, Mecklenburg. The police officer Michael Newrzella and the RAF man Wolfgang Grams died in the action. The former RAF terrorist Birgit Hogefeld was arrested.

Most recently, a former RAF terrorist was suspected in Wuppertal

In addition to Klette, the Verden public prosecutor's office and the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office have also been looking for former RAF terrorists Burkhard Garweg (55) and Ernst-Volker Staub (69) for decades. They were also part of the third generation of the RAF. The authorities accuse Garweg and Staub, along with Klette, of attempted murder and of a series of serious robberies between 1999 and 2016. The crime scenes were in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. The public prosecutor's office assumes that the attacks were not politically motivated. The accused are said to have committed the crimes in order to get money.

An armored police vehicle leaves the district court yard after former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette was caught in Berlin. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

On February 18th, the main train station in Wuppertal was cordoned off and heavily armed special police forces took a man off a train because an eyewitness thought he was a wanted ex-RAF terrorist. However, the suspicion that it was Ernst-Volker Staub was not confirmed. (tt/afp/dpa)