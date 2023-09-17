Kiva: Blinken gave Zelensky the task of attacking Crimea before the presidential elections

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken set Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky the task of creating provocations and attacks on Crimea. This was stated by former Verkhovna Rada deputy Ilya Kiva, transmits Ura.ru.

He clarified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) must attack the peninsula before the presidential elections in Ukraine, which will take place in the spring of 2024. “In the second stage, he asks to begin preparations for the parliamentary and presidential elections,” the ex-deputy added.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, said that the strikes on Crimea were coordinated with Western partners. According to him, the allies support Kyiv’s idea to “destroy everything Russian” on the peninsula.