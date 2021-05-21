Luis Miguel: the series continues to delight fans with the revelation of little public moments in the singer’s musical side, among them the relationship with the musician and also producer Kiko Cibrián, with whom he worked hand in hand in 1998.

Cibrián appears in the second season of the Netflix series, since he collaborated in the production of the albums Aries and Segundo romance, by Luis Miguel.

Recently, Kiko Cibrián expressed, in a Mexican medium, the great admiration he feels for Luis Miguel, and revealed that they still have projects together in the future.

“I always had admiration for him, darling, and suddenly having this reunion and working with him, with Diego in the series, in concerts … And there are plans in the future that I cannot say but which are very beautiful things, one of those gifts that life gives you and that are blessings ”, he commented.

“Micky is a giant who was asleep and just woke up. I always said that and for a long time, and he is awake, “he added.

The producer is currently collaborating in the musical production of the second season of Luis Miguel: the series. In addition, he commented that he is working with Diego Boneta in re-recording the songs as similar as possible to the original version, since he is the one, since he knows the work first hand Luis Miguel.

“Luis Miguel is a super artist, he is an out of the ordinary. So, to work with him you have to be 100. What you are going to propose, musically speaking, has to be at a certain level because his music is tremendous, “he said. Kiko Cibrián.

“It is super musical. When you play some kind of voicing (voice structure), harmony, some harmonic movement, he responds to that kind of thing, and there are a lot of artists who don’t. He is very into everything he does. To work with him, you have to be super, “he added.