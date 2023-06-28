Former professional football player Radjin de Haan (53) from Haarlem was sentenced to five years in prison by the court in Den Bosch on Wednesday for, among other things, trafficking in and possession of drugs. De Haan was free, but has to go back to prison immediately.

Co-defendant Maurits V. was also sentenced to five years in prison, Mitch T. to two years. The punishment for De Haan is equal to the demand of the public prosecutor. According to the public prosecutor, the three focused on sending drugs and ketamine in postal packages in 2021. De Haan is said to have played a prominent facilitating role in this.

De Haan became known as a professional football player at Telstar and FC Eindhoven and is one of the eleven people who survived the SLM plane crash in Suriname in 1989. He was in the device together with other football players from the Colorful Elftal, which was going to play football in Suriname. See also Movies | The Russians killed a Lithuanian director who filmed a documentary in Ukraine last spring - The same director filmed the war in Ukraine as early as 2016, but then the world was not interested

The former football player is a trainer of an amateur club in Haarlem. He emerged in a major investigation into the shipment of packages of drugs around the world. De Haan himself has stated ‘that he sometimes helped to throw a package somewhere, but did not know what it was about’.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: