Marine Le Pen or Emmanuel Macron? The run-off election in France brings the answer to the question of the future presidency. © Joel Saget Eric Feferberg/afp

President Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in the run-off election on Sunday – for the second time. The news ticker for the French elections in 2022.

France Election 2022 *: This live ticker accompanies the Runoff election on April 24th (Sunday).

*: This live ticker accompanies the (Sunday). For the challenger of French President it is already the third candidacy.

it is already the third candidacy. news to the applicants Macron* and Le Pen* and developments in the presidential election* can be found here.

Update from April 24, 6:38 a.m: Former French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has warned of a victory for right-wing Marine Le Pen in the French presidential run-off this Sunday. “An industrial accident is possible,” said the socialist to the “Tagesspiegel” (Sunday edition).

Ayrault recalled that prior to the 2016 UK EU referendum, all the polls pointed to Britain remaining in the EU, and yet people voted for Brexit. “The extreme right of France wants to destroy the institutions of the Fifth Republic as well as the universalistic value system that has endured since the French Revolution,” warned the politician. In his words, electing Le Pen as head of state would lead to outbreaks of violence.

Polls recently saw Macron ahead with around 55 to 56.5 percent. He also got more votes than Le Pen in the first round. However, his victory is not a certainty. It is unclear, for example, how many people will cast a blank ballot and how many will not vote out of disappointment or frustration. In addition, in the past, the candidate who had only finished second in the first round of voting has always won the runoff.

France election 2022 live: Will Le Pen’s revenge on Macron follow on Sunday?

first report: Paris/Munich – final sprint in the French presidential election* for President Emmanuel Macron* and his right-wing populist challenger Marine Le Pen*. Runoff election is on Sunday. A poll saw Macron as the winner of the TV duel with Le Pen on April 20.

The Le Pen family has been a constant in the French presidential election for almost half a century. For the eighth time since 1974 a member has stood as a candidate. And it’s the third time that a Le Pen has made it into the runoff. The gap to the other candidate has never been smaller than this year.

France election 2022 live: Macron against Le Pen – first results up to date

When she ran for the first time in 2012, Le Pen got 17.9 percent. In 2017 she managed to get into the runoff election – in which she met the then 39-year-old promoted Macron. In the TV duel at that time (see photo above) Macron let her run up several times, which also damaged her reputation among her supporters. Macron got 66 percent of the votes cast five years ago.

Le Pen had now largely left classic right-wing issues such as immigration and internal security to another candidate in the 2022 France election *: The right-wing extremist political newcomer Eric Zemmour – on whose votes she can now count in the runoff.

In the election campaign, Le Pen relied on being close to the people and the financial worries of the French were less aggressive than in 2017. However, your program still contains numerous anti-foreign and anti-European projects. Le Pen is also said to be close to Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin. (AFP/dpa/frs) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA