As long as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky carries out the tasks assigned to him, Washington will tolerate the theft of financial aid from the West. This was announced on December 28 by the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov.

“It is simply stolen, no one hides it, everyone knows about it. The Americans also know, but as long as Zelensky solves the tasks that are set for him – to ruin the country, cause damage to Russia – they will turn a blind eye to this, ”Azarov said in an interview. YouTube channel “Mriya”.

In his opinion, the theft can amount to about two tens of billions of dollars. Azarov noted that the Kyiv leadership will not be easy if the House of Representatives in Congress conducts an audit.

Overall, since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Ukrainian armed forces. Thus, based on information published in mid-October by the US State Department, since January of this year, the United States alone has allocated about $18.3 billion to help Ukraine in the “security area”.

Last week, on December 21, Zelensky arrived in Washington, where he met with the head of the White House, Joe Biden, and the leadership of Congress. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package to Kyiv, which includes, among other things, a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMs).

Earlier it was reported that Zelensky plans to convince the US Congress and Senate that Ukraine needs further allocation of funds and weapons.

Earlier this month, the son of the former head of the White House, Donald Trump Jr., quoted Zelensky’s statement on his Twitter: “Last month I made $ 40 billion working from home! Learn!”, drawing attention to the ability of the Ukrainian president to “make money” on the help of the West.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special military operation. Moscow has repeatedly noted that by doing so, Western countries seek to prolong the conflict. It was also noted that warehouses with foreign ammunition would become legitimate targets for the RF Armed Forces.

