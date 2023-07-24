Ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Azarov called Zelensky’s peace plan unrealistic

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov in an interview with Izvestia declaredthat the peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is unrealistic and will not lead to real progress in resolving the conflict.

“Supporting the Zelensky formula means a dead end. And the “Zelensky plan” itself was most likely invented by the Americans themselves. Therefore, they naturally support him,” the ex-premier emphasized.

Azarov noted that the plan is not realistic. According to him, until the US and NATO follow the path of a peaceful settlement, it will be impossible to make progress in this direction.

The politician added that the conflict will escalate until Russia and the United States come to a compromise.

Earlier, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, said that peace negotiations on Ukraine should begin with the “peace formula” of Vladimir Zelensky. Among the peace terms the Ukrainian leader asked for in his plan are radiation and nuclear safety; release of all prisoners and deportees; implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine; the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities; preventing the escalation of the conflict.