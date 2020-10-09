Short-term Prime Minister Thomas Kemmerich (FDP) sees no problem for his AfD-supported election. The party executive pulls the rip cord.

LEIPZIG taz | It is another bang in the struggle for political sovereignty in Thuringia. After FDP parliamentary group leader Thomas Kemmerich again won his vote from the AfD on Twitter on Thursday afternoon Prime Minister election in February defended, the Federal Association immediately distanced itself this morning – and took a mighty distance.

In a press release, FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing stated that the Presidium was dissociating itself from Kemmerich’s current statements. As a result, Kemmerich would – should he run again as the top candidate – be withdrawn from any “financial, logistical or organizational support”.

It also became particularly clear Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Member of the Bundestag and member of the FDP executive committee. Kemmerich was “at some point the wrong way round and no longer turned around,” she tweeted on Friday morning. “It’s time you took the exit now. Bye.”

The decision shows how big the gap is among the liberals. “There are always these shots from Berlin,” said the Thuringian FDP parliamentary leader Tim Wagner on Friday morning of the taz. The state association also learned the news of the distancing only in the morning via the media.

“Shots from Berlin”

Nevertheless, there are no problems in the parliamentary group to support Kemmerich. “We don’t let ourselves be persuaded”, says Wagner. Should Kemmerich at the state party conference on 14./15. November will be elected as the new top candidate, he can count on the support of the state association – regardless of what the federal party says. “We are not dependent on the funds of the federal association.”

Wagner defended Kemmerich’s tweet that “not accepting the election” was the mistake, “but rather how the other democratic parties dealt with the situation”. According to Wagner, when they supported Kemmerich with their votes, the AfD “played wrong”, not the FDP candidate who did wrong. Nevertheless, it is also clear to the regional association that “there is no cooperation with the AfD”.

The state party around Thomas Kemmerich once again rejects responsibility for the government-finding debacle in Thuringia. The federal association is different: The announcement clearly states that Kemmerich is responsible for the election of Prime Minister himself. Just one day later, Kemmerich resigned from the office of Prime Minister under pressure from the party.

In May Kemmerich was then a speaker without mouth and nose protection Anti-Corona demonstration organized by a citizen of the Reich in Gera occurred, at which the AfD was also present. The federal leadership also sharply criticized this appearance.

The AfD is to blame, it is said from the Thuringian FDP

In an interview with the taz, Wagner defends that Kemmerich was not informed about the participation of the AfD and the political orientation of the event. At that time there were “content-structural problems” within the regional association, which is why the event “could not be checked appropriately”. “All of this has put him in a light in which he is not.” The parliamentary group has learned from this, but the support in the regional association for Kemmerich remains great.