The Times: Former British Prime Minister Johnson insulted subordinates and called himself the “Fuhrer”

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insulted his subordinates and called himself “the Fuhrer” in their presence. writes edition of The Times.

The material contains an excerpt from the book “Johnson in Downing Street. An Inside Story by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell. “I have to keep everything under control. I am the Fuhrer. I am the king who makes decisions, ”the authors quote the words of the British ex-premier.

In addition, according to Newell and Seldon, Johnson used obscene language about critics within the Conservative Party and also spoke harshly of former The Sunday Times editor Emma Tucker.

In May last year, photos of the British politician made during one of the “covid” parties appeared on the network. The footage of Johnson drinking with his aides outraged the public and once again put his political career in jeopardy.

“Patigate” is a scandal that erupted around Boris Johnson and other members of the government who were caught organizing parties during the lockdown in 2020. This fact was revealed thanks to a journalistic investigation, the results of which were published in December 2021.