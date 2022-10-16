Ex-Australian Prime Minister Rudd: Presidents Putin and Jinping’s bond is stronger than ever

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd believes that the bond between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is stronger than ever. His words leads Spiegel magazine.

The politician noted that relations between the two states were formed, including the settlement of the long-term border dispute, which Mikhail Gorbachev and Deng Xiaoping initiated in 1989. The second reason for close relations is Russia’s turn to China after the entry of Crimea to the Russian Federation in 2014. “Since then, Putin and Xi have developed an almost umbilical relationship — personally, politically and strategically,” Rudd said.

The ex-premier also suggested that Vladimir Putin expects to remain in office until 2036, and Xi until 2037. On October 16, the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China began its work in China, at which, among other things, issues of cooperation between the state and Russia will be discussed.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on its citizens to urgently leave the territory of Ukraine. The government of the country in Kyiv is ready to help with the evacuation.