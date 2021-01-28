After Donald Trump was voted out of office, it was unclear how the ex-president would behave towards his party. For the 2022 congressional election, Trump has now apparently decided to help the Republicans.

D.he former US President Donald Trump wants to remain intensively involved in the Republican Party in the future. Trump had a “very good and warm” meeting with the Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, his team announced on Thursday.

At the meeting in Florida, both had discussed the goal of regaining a majority in the chamber for the Republicans in the 2022 congressional election. At the moment, the Democrats have the say in the House of Representatives and Senate – albeit with only a very narrow majority.

Trump has pledged McCarthy to help win back the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. “The popularity of President Trump has never been as great as it is today,” said a statement from his own team. His support for Republican candidates has more weight “than perhaps any support ever before”.

In fact, various party colleagues have turned their backs on Trump in recent months because they no longer wanted to support his bitter resistance to the election defeat. Above all, however, after the storming of the US Capitol by violent Trump supporters in early January, many Republicans – including influential ones – broke publicly with Trump. Other party colleagues, on the other hand, stick with him consistently – presumably with a view to Trump’s still large following.

The meeting with McCarthy was reportedly held on Thursday in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. The ex-president withdrew there after saying goodbye to the White House last week.