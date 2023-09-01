Carlos Andrés Pérez, former president for two terms in Venezuela (1974-79 and 1989-93), now deceased, resurfaced in a video produced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) supporting an opposition pre-candidate of the Democratic Action party (AD).

The media, which went viral on social media, was released by the party itself. The pre-candidate running in the primaries for the Social Democrat group is former parliamentarian Carlos Prosperi, who was a deputy in the National Assembly of Venezuela from 2016 to 2021.

“24 years ago I warned about the dark future that we would have to face if those who govern today came to power. After so many years of struggle to recover democracy, today we have the opportunity for change, renewal and triumph”, says the animation with the deceased politician in a suit and tie, sitting behind a desk.

In the “speech”, the former president also states that “Carlos Prosperi has his full support” and calls on voters to “walk with him, a talented, intelligent young man and a good friend”.

Pérez ruled Venezuela between 1974 and 1979, returning to power between 1989 and 1993, when he was removed from office in a corruption trial.

The former congressman and AD pre-candidate for the October 22 primaries has about 5% of the voting intentions in the election, according to opinion polls carried out in the country.

Against him, the opposition has María Corina Machado, favorite in the elections, but who has been unable to run for public office for 15 years after a property investigation that pointed to acts against “public ethics and administrative morality.”

political persecution

Since the beginning of the electoral campaign, the opposition to Chavismo in the Venezuela of dictator Nicolás Maduro has suffered from “intimidation” and “acts of violence” by supporters of the dictatorship.

On August 7, Machado stated that the regime uses the Armed Forces for “political persecution” of candidates who travel around the country in search of votes.

At the end of the month, Maduro announced the return of activities of paramilitary groups known as Cuadrillas de Paz, which act with a discourse of “combating fascism and coup attempts”.

These organizations are internationally recognized as instruments of the regime for political repression against the opposition that tries to gain space to govern Venezuela.

Also, on Thursday (31), a letter was sent to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in which 20 US senators, from the Democratic and Republican parties, express their concerns regarding the primary elections of the Venezuelan opposition, scheduled for October, 22.