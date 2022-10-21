Virtually all cooperation between Russia and the European Union (EU) is now frozen. To normalize the situation, the EU countries should change their approach to Russia, but this is not happening. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by Vladimir Chizhov, former permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, who was appointed on September 27 to the post of senator.

“Today, almost all cooperation with the European Union has been frozen. It is frozen by the EU, not by us. We did not close a single door, did not lower a single barrier. All the measures that Russia introduced were retaliatory, and with the full understanding that if the European Union changes its position, we will also go for their revision. But for this, the European Union must change its approach to Russia. Unfortunately, this is not happening,” he said.

Moreover, the former permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the EU stressed that the leadership of the European Union is following the lead of Washington and Kyiv, “getting involved in a campaign to support his regime” and minimizing the possibility of resuming interaction with Russia.

“But when the EU matures to realize the need to revise its position, they will know where to find us,” Chizhov concluded.

