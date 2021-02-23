Former Czech President Vaclav Klaus contracted the coronavirus, reports RIA News.

According to the representative of the Vaclav Klaus Institute, Petr Matsinki, the ex-president tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He intends to be treated at home.

Earlier it was reported that since February 25, residents of the Czech Republic were obliged to wear either FFP2 respirators, or nanomaskets, or two medical masks at once in public places.

The Czech Cabinet of Ministers, at the request of regional authorities, extended the state of emergency due to the coronavirus in the country until February 28.