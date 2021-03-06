Former Czech President Vaclav Klaus recovered from COVID-19, reported Czech television.

It is noted that now he feels completely healthy.

We will remind, on February 23, it became known that Klaus received a positive test result for coronavirus. The ex-president of the Czech Republic refused to be hospitalized and was treated on an outpatient basis.

79-year-old Klaus believes that it is necessary to achieve the emergence of collective immunity to the coronavirus. At the same time, he refuses to use medical masks, for which he received two fines. Also, the Czech ex-leader categorically rejects vaccination.

Klaus was President of the Czech Republic from 2003 to 2013.