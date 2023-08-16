Former French President Sarkozy: the return of Crimea to Ukraine is an illusion

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy called the possibility of returning Crimea to Ukraine an illusion. He expressed this opinion in interview Le Figaro.

He pointed out that Crimea was Russian territory until 1954, and the majority of the population considered and still consider themselves Russians. “[В связи с этим] I think that any return back is an illusion, ”said the ex-president.

At the same time, he considered that a referendum should be held in the republic under the supervision of the international community in order to approve its status. Similar referendums should be held in new regions of Russia, Sarkozy added.

Last year, Sarkozy questioned the right of the European Commission to make a decision on Ukraine. According to him, it is not clear by virtue of which article of European treaties the head of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, can participate in decision-making in matters of arms purchases and foreign policy.