The former president of Ecuador, Gustavo Noboa, died at the age of 83. Current President Lenin Moreno declared a state of mourning for Noboa, starting today, Wednesday.

Moreno mourned on Twitter the former president, describing him as “a beloved friend, a distinguished democrat, and a moral teacher of our youth and my patriot.”

The newspaper “El Commercio” reported that Noboa died after undergoing brain surgery in the United States.

Noboa was president of the country from 2000 to 2003, and during a deep economic crisis and severe protests, he managed to restore some stability to the country in his balanced manner.