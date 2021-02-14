The “King of Argentina” loved power and glamor, and has been tried several times. Now he has died after a long illness.

BUENOS AIRES taz | Carlos Saúl Menem is dead. Argentina’s former president died on Sunday at the age of 90. He was hospitalized in December and has been in critical condition ever since. He held the presidency from 1989 to 1990.

Menem was born in 1930 to a Syrian immigrant family in the Argentine province of La Rioja. Before he was elected president, he was converting from Islam to Catholicism. The constitution of the time allowed only one Catholic to sit on the presidential chair.

The left-liberal daily once called him “King of Argentina” Pagína / 12. Nobody got out of the presidential machine like him, the bushy sideburns perfectly styled by the hairdresser who always flew with him, and then asked into the microphones of the waiting journalists how his favorite football club River Plate had played.

He danced the tango with Hillary Clinton in the White House, played soccer with Maradona and golf with George Bush Sr., invited the Rolling Stones to his presidential residence in Olivos and made a record with Charly García.

“He created a new culture”

The trained lawyer began his political ascent in his home province of La Rioja. There he had joined the Peronist party at a young age. He held the governorship of the province twice: for the first time from 1973 until the military coup in 1976. Menem spent two years in various detention cells, then two years under increased house arrest.

After the end of the military dictatorship in 1983, he was repeatedly elected governor, joined the right wing of the Peronist party, forged alliances with the powerful trade union bureaucracy and built up his presidential candidacy.

“Just a few months after taking over the presidency, Menem was treated like their own son by the church and the military,” said the renowned writer and journalist Tomás Eloy Martinez, who died in 2010. “The entrepreneurs flattered him and tried to be photographed in the light of his halo. For Menem the end was more important than the means, success counted more than the sacrifices to be made, privilege more than solidarity. He created a new culture and the country applauded him. “

The fact that the military had locked him up did not prevent him from pardoning the top henchmen of the military dictatorship by decree. He never welcomed the mothers in the Plaza de Mayo, who during his presidency tirelessly looked for their children who disappeared during the dictatorship.

Menem loved power, glamor and fast cars. And his subjects loved him, having ensured stability after years of extreme uncertainty. When the peso was pegged to the dollar in 1991, hyperinflation was reduced from over 2,000 percent to almost zero. And because a peso was now worth a dollar, traveling and shopping abroad were cheaper than ever before.

Menem has been tried several times

For a long time nobody cared that the state-owned companies were sold off to finance them and that the domestic industry perished from cheap imports. Only when the queues of the unemployed in front of the closed factory gates became longer and the maintenance of the dollar peg became increasingly difficult, Menem’s decline began.

With his death, his mandate as senator, which he would have held until 2023, also ends. Since 2005 he has sat in Congress as the continuously re-elected Senator from his home province of La Rioja. Parliamentary immunity has always saved him from being in a prison cell. He was questioned several times by investigating judges, stood before court or was convicted – for example in 2013 to seven years imprisonment for illegal arms sales to Ecuador and Croatia and in 2015 to four years and six months in prison for embezzlement of public funds. As an elected senator, he always remained at large until the judgments were overturned in a higher instance.

Most recently, he stood before the court in March 2019 and was acquitted of alleged concealment of the investigation into the bomb attack on the building of the Jewish aid organization AMIA. In the July 1994 attack, 85 people were killed and 300 injured. It coincided with Menem’s presidency, as did the attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires a good two years earlier, in which 22 people were killed.

His son Carlos Jr. also died in a mysterious helicopter crash in 1995. The presumption persists that the three events were acts of revenge against Menem, behind which Syria is. From there, the country of origin of his family, immense money flowed into his presidential election campaign. Menem had made promises for this, which he then failed to keep. Menem had long argued that his son died in an accident. In the end he too believed in an assassination attempt.