Home page politics

Split

Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev wants to build 1,500 tanks. © Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool Sputnik via AP/dpa

Russia plans to produce 1,500 tanks this year. If Putin is arrested in Germany, Russia’s ex-president threatens to fire bombs on Berlin.

Moscow – Russia plans to produce 1,500 tanks for the war against Ukraine this year. “The military-industrial complex has overheated,” said Deputy Chief of the National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview.

The majority of armaments companies work in a three-shift system. The West is trying to cut Russia off from important components and is claiming that the country is running out of artillery shells, tanks and rockets. “We’re making 1,500 tanks this year alone,” said the ex-president.

As recently as February, Medvedev, who is also responsible for the armaments industry on the Security Council, spoke of the construction and modernization of thousands of tanks when he visited a factory. Experts doubt that his country can produce such quantities. Medvedev also said that Russia produces its own drones. So far, however, there has been a lack of large combat drones, for which there will soon be their own production.

When Putin is arrested: rockets on Berlin

Medvedev published the interview himself on his channel on the Telegram news service. In it he also said that a possible arrest of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in Germany on the basis of the arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court in The Hague would be tantamount to a “declaration of war” against Russia. In that case, Russia would fire rockets at the Bundestag and the Chancellery, the ex-president threatened. Moscow does not recognize the court in The Hague.

Medvedev also emphasized that Russia has western weapons that are equal to or better than those in arms. “The most important thing now is to produce everything in the necessary quantities, and new productions still have to be started for this.” Above all, however, Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons ensured protection. “If that didn’t exist, they would have torn us to pieces.” dpa