Donald Trump loses another trial; another fine is due. In total he has to raise $540 million. Is bankruptcy imminent?

Washington – Former President of the USA, Donald Trump, has lost another court case. He was once again ordered to pay a fine – £300,000 for the failed lawsuit against former British spy Christopher Steele. This compares to the more than $540 million that the ex-president made in recent months had to pay legal fees and court judgments, an almost modest sum. But the mountain of debt could continue to rise.

The recently lost lawsuit was directed against the consulting firm Orbis Business Intelligence, which was founded by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. In 2016, they allegedly published a 35-page document that threatened to put Trump in trouble: the Steele dossier. The highly explosive publication is about the former president's relationships with Vladimir Putin's Russia. Accordingly, the Kremlin is said to have supported Trump for five years and helped build him up. In return for influencing the election campaign, the then US presidential candidate is said to have made political concessions for his time in office.

Another financial setback – but the £300,000 is the least of Trump's problems

Trump had always doubted the authenticity of the dossier and described it as “fake”. He accused Orbis Intelligence of data protection violations and therefore demanded compensation for serious damage to its reputation. However, the company considered that it was not responsible for the publication of the dossier, which was unredacted by the platform Buzzfeed had been put online. In February, a London court dismissed the lawsuit because there were no “convincing reasons” for proceedings. Trump had allowed too much time to pass since publication without attempting to “defend his reputation in British courts,” said the judge. On February 7th he was finally ordered to pay the entire legal costs.

He now has to pay 300,000 pounds (around $385,740) for this – another financial setback for Trump. Over the last year, the former president has amassed a hefty sum through legal fees and court judgments:

Trump has already paid small fines – when it comes to larger amounts, he is running out of time

While some of Trump's smaller fines have already been paid, the ex-president now faces the task of paying off his larger debts. He must pay the fines in the Caroll case into a court-controlled account or post a bond that guarantees his ability to pay even if he appeals the verdicts. This is what the US business magazine writes Forbes. The 30-day deadline for paying the $83.3 million in Carroll's lawsuit expires Saturday. That means Carroll could try to enforce the judgment if Trump doesn't pay by Monday (February 11).

Furthermore, it is not clear what sums the former president still has to pay. In particular, multiple lawsuits from lawmakers and Capitol Police officers jointly seeking to hold Trump liable for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol could result in further penalties. He has also been criminally charged four times in state and federal courts; This could also result in high fines – or even a prison sentence if convicted.

Too little cash and liquid assets – Trump will have to find money somehow

Overall, Trump's estimated total net worth is around $2.6 billion. Nevertheless, he has estimates of Forbes currently only has over $413 million in cash and liquid assets. That amount is not enough to cover the entire amount he owes in the Carroll and fraud cases. It remains to be seen how Trump will pay the fines or secure a guarantee for his debts, the magazine said. It is possible to take out loans or sell your real estate, as well as get help from wealthy friends or take out loans from financial institutions.

In addition to the fines, there are also significant fees that the ex-president has accumulated due to his ongoing legal disputes; his lawyers have demanded millions of dollars for his defense. Federal Election Commission filings show he paid nearly $40 million between his first indictment on March 30, 2023 and the end of last year alone. But that money came primarily from Trump's Save America Political Action Committee, a campaign lobbying group. However, this is actually campaign money, which Trump is already being criticized for using – so probably not the best option for paying off the outstanding sums. (tpn)