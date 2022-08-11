Home page politics

Anna Lorenz

A lot of official fuss about Donald Trump is heating up Republican tempers, above all that of the ex-president himself. Trump presents his view of the situation in the “banana republic” USA on the Internet.

Palm Beach (Florida) – Donald Trump’s depictions of experiences and events often seem very peculiar, manipulative and ultimately often well summarized by the refrain of the Pipi Longstocking theme song. How the ex-president of the USA perceives the recent developments around his person can currently be read in detail on the Internet.

Donald Trump: Ex-President’s house searched – reason could be documents

The past few days have been turbulent for the former US President. According to Trump, his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach was searched by several FBI officials on Monday evening (August 8 / local time). The authority, which did not give reasons for the unannounced visit, is headed by Christopher Wray, who Trump himself appointed during his tenure.

US media suspect the search could be related to documents Trump took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after the end of his presidency in January 2021, although by law he should have given all documents to the National Archives. The archives confirmed last February that they had seized 15 boxes of documents in Mar-a-Lago that Trump had taken with him when he left Washington.

Donald Trump: Tax fraud and real estate tricks? “Had no other choice”

At the same time, Trump is involved in a civil lawsuit involving the Trump Organization family holding company. She is said to have artificially inflated the value of real estate when applying for a loan, and underestimated the value of tax and insurance assessments. Immediately before his testimony date on August 10, Trump described the fraud case on his online network “Truth Social” as the “biggest witch hunt in US history”, which he dubbed the “banana republic”.

He then refused to “answer the questions in accordance with the rights of every citizen arising from the United States Constitution,” Trump said after his appointment in the offices of the New York Attorney General. He once asked himself: “If you are innocent, why are you refusing to testify?”. However, the “witch hunt” against him would have left him “no choice” but to follow the advice of his lawyers.

Ex-US President Donald Trump is very active online. (Archive image) © Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP/dpa

In parallel with this civil investigation, the Manhattan Attorney’s Office is also conducting a criminal investigation into Trump Corporation’s business conduct. Charges were brought in July last year; However, the interrogations of Donald Junior and Ivanka Trump scheduled for July 15, 2022 had been suspended due to the death of Trump’s first wife Ivana.

Donald Trump: Ex-President rages on his own platform: “You don’t want me to run for office”

In the style of the angry postings he previously launched on Twitter, Trump has now published some assessments of the events online. In a “coordinated attack” described as “weaponsing the judicial system” only the “far-left Democrats who desperately don’t want [er] 2024 running for the presidency”, everyone is “challenged [worden]to leave the premises,” wrote the 76-year-old about the search of his property. “They wanted to be alone, taking away or – hopefully not – ‘placing’ without any witnesses to what they were doing.”

US President Joe Biden “knew all about it,” Trump stubbornly claimed, while the White House said no one had been briefed or forewarned. “A terrible thing” was the search, according to Trump, who received a lot of encouragement from his supporters. The US is “no better than a third world country,” said the 76-year-old, “the FBI and other government officials don’t let anyone, not even my lawyers, near the searched areas.”

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Scott Perry said three FBI agents confiscated his cellphone. Perry is said to have played an important role in Trump’s team’s attempt to turn the outcome of the lost 2020 presidential election after all. (askl)