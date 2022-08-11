Home page politics

Donald Trump (r) and security guards in New York. The former US President repeatedly speaks of a witch hunt in connection with investigations against him. © Julia Nikhinson/AP/dpa

Fighting on many fronts: while the investigative committee in Washington is building up pressure on January 6th, Trump has to answer to the law in New York – meanwhile, the FBI is at the door in Florida.

New York/Washington – Donald Trump has fought numerous conflicts with the US judiciary for decades. Even as a construction mogul, he was involved in legal disputes. During his presidency from 2017 to 2021, he was repeatedly targeted by the judiciary.

For example, FBI special investigator Robert Muller investigated whether there were secret agreements between Trump’s campaign team and representatives of Russia – Muller found no evidence. Since the end of his presidency, Trump has been battling legal issues or investigations on multiple fronts that could have legal ramifications for the 76-year-old:

Inquiry into the storming of the Capitol

After an incendiary Trump speech, supporters of the Republican stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. They wanted to prevent Congress from making official the election victory of Trump challenger and Democrat Joe Biden.

The committee’s vice chair, Liz Cheney, recently told CNN that Trump was guilty of “the gravest breach of duty by a president in the history of our country.” The pressure on the Justice Department to initiate a criminal prosecution against Trump is mounting.

FBI search

The FBI federal police searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach (Florida) last Monday (August 8) – the process is considered unprecedented in US history. The background is apparently Trump’s handling of secret documents from his tenure.

Trump had already handed over several documents to the National Archives in January that he had taken with him after his departure. Investigators had suspected that Trump or his team were illegally withholding other important documents, wrote the Washington Post. The FBI is said to have taken twelve boxes during the search.

Civil suit in New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been leading civil investigations into Trump’s corporate empire for years. According to the allegations, Trump and the Trump Organization are said to have increased or decreased their finances as needed, for example to get easier access to loans or to pay less taxes. Trump’s company rejects this.

Last Wednesday (August 10) Trump had to testify under oath. The “New York Times”, citing his lawyer Ronald Fischetti, wrote that the ex-president had refused to make any statements in the interrogation for more than four hours, except for his name.

Criminal investigations in New York

Criminal investigations into the business practices of the Trump Organization are also ongoing in New York. She is accused of having systematically evaded taxes for at least 15 years. The group denies that.

A former prosecutor’s office wrote in his resignation letter last March, “I believe that Donald Trump is guilty of numerous criminal violations in connection with the preparation and use of his annual financial reports.”

Dispute over tax records

The Treasury Committee of the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has long been fighting to get Trump’s tax records. Contrary to political practice in the USA, Trump did not make his tax return public either as a presidential candidate or after moving into the White House. Critics suspect he has something to hide.

Last Tuesday (August 9), Trump suffered another legal defeat in the dispute: a court in the capital Washington decided that Trump had to release the documents. Trump can appeal against it. dpa