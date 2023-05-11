Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillmann, Stefan Krieger

Shortly after his conviction in New York, Donald Trump is a guest on CNN. The ex-president repeats his obscure theses in an interview. The news ticker.

Trump live to Guest: CNN loads donald trump to the town hall meeting.

to CNN loads donald trump to the town hall meeting. ex-president faces the Questions : Trump reappears after years CNN– Host Kaitlan Collins.

faces the : Trump reappears after years CNN– Host Kaitlan Collins. All news from the USA and Donald Trump’s meeting with CNN in the news ticker.

Update from May 11, 5:50 a.m.: Trump knew that the audience at the town hall event was on his side, and time and again he earned cheers, laughter and applause for his statements – including when he described the moderator Collins, who repeatedly questioned and contradicted him, as a “nasty person”.

Trump was last interviewed by CNN during the 2016 presidential campaign. In the years of his presidency and in the years that followed, the relationship between the right-wing populist and the news channel was extremely tense. Trump repeatedly attacked CNN as “fake news”, the news channel reported extremely critically about the politician.

The fact that CNN now offered a large platform for Trump, who is notorious for spreading misinformation, has caused a lot of criticism. However, the broadcaster argues that it is planning such a town hall show with all presidential candidates. Trump is by far the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination.

Meanwhile, Biden used Trump’s appearance on CNN to call for campaign donations. “It’s easy folks,” the president wrote on Twitter. “You want four more years of that?”

Donald Trump on CNN: Outcome of 2020 election still not accepted

Update from May 11, 5:10 a.m.: Trump has left open whether he would accept the official results of the 2024 presidential election. “If I think it’s an honest election, I would definitely do it,” Trump said in a CNN interview when asked if he was committed to accepting the election results. Moderator Kaitlan Collins asked again: “Are you going to commit to accepting the results of the election regardless of the outcome?” Trump answered evasively again and said: “If I think it’s an honest election, I would be honored .”

To this day, the Republican does not want to admit his defeat in the 2020 presidential election against Democrat Joe Biden. Instead, he is sticking to his often-refuted claim that he was deprived of victory through electoral fraud. Trump is now applying again for the Republican presidential candidacy in the 2024 elections – for this the 76-year-old must pass his party’s primaries.

Donald Trump in the CNN interview. © JOSEPH PREZIOSO/afp

Update from May 11, 4:45 a.m.: During his appearance on a CNN program, Donald Trump made evasive comments about the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. When asked whether he would continue to provide Ukraine with money and arms supplies if he won the 2024 presidential election, the Republican said on Wednesday evening (local time), among other things: “I want Europe to provide more money because they give us laugh at. They think we’re a bunch of idiots.”

Trump claimed that the US government is giving away so much equipment that there is no ammunition left for its own troops. During his time in the White House, he had already accused Germany and other NATO countries of spending too little money on their own armed forces and hiding behind the protective shield of the well-armed US military.

Trump reiterated his claim that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been going on for more than 14 months, in 24 hours. Both parties to the conflict have strengths and weaknesses, he said. Asked by moderator Kaitlan Collins whether Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, Trump said, “If you say he’s a war criminal, it’s going to be a lot harder to strike a deal.”

Donald Trump on CNN: Rape allegations are ‘election interference’

Update from May 11, 4:00 a.m.: After being sentenced to millions in damages for sexual abuse and defamation, Donald Trump has again rejected the allegations. “This is a fake story, a made-up story,” Trump told CNN’s town hall event about journalist and author E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegations. “I don’t know this woman, I’ve never met her, I have no idea who she is.”

The allegations are a case of “election interference,” added the Republican, who wants to retake the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

From golf in Scotland to the CNN interview: Donald Trump. (Archive image) © ANDY BUCHANAN/afp

Update from May 11, 2:40 a.m.: At the beginning of an appearance on CNN television, Donald Trump repeated his lie that his 2020 election victory had been stolen from him. “I think if you look at the result, and if you look at what happened in this election, if you’re not a very stupid person, then you see what happened,” Trump said on Wednesday evening (local time).

According to the Republican, the presidential election that brought the Democrat Joe Biden into office was manipulated. CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins contradicted Trump. “It wasn’t a rigged election. It wasn’t a stolen election,” she said. Trump stuck to his often refuted claim and accused Collins of pursuing a political agenda.

Donald Trump on CNN: Ex-President feels well prepared

Update from May 10, 5:15 p.m.: The “Town Hall” event with Donald Trump will be broadcast live by CNN at 2 a.m. German time. The event is scheduled to last two hours. The news agency reports AP. According to a spokesman for the ex-president, he is well prepared. He was “battle-hardened and a proven winner. He’s not afraid of anything and takes on any problem,” said spokesman Steven Cheung.

First report from May 10th: New Hampshire – For Donald Trump it should feel like an away game at the derby opponent. This Wednesday (May 10), the ex-president will be a guest at CNN expected. It is Trump’s first appearance on the news channel in more than seven years, which has been filled with mutual accusations and insults. Was for Trump CNN the epitome of fake news. For news channel workers, Trump was “the enemy of the people.”

Now we are talking to each other again, and the timing could hardly have been more explosive. Just a little more than a day will separate Trump’s appearance at CNN and the pronouncement of the verdict against the ex-president in New York. A jury found Trump guilty, among other things, of sexually harassing columnist E. Jean Carroll in a department store. Trump himself had called the verdict a “disgrace” and described it as a continuation of the witch hunt that has been waged against him by the mainstream media since his election victory.

Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins clash at CNN’s town hall meeting

Now Donald Trump is going to the US state of New Hampshire to answer questions from the audience and the CNN-Presentation – a TV format that has become known as “Townhall” in the USA. The show will be moderated by Kaitlan Collins, moderator at CNN and once the station’s chief White House correspondent. In 2018, Trump’s press office explicitly removed Collins from events at government headquarters because she had repeatedly asked “inappropriate questions”. So now the two meet again.

CNN presenter Kaitlan Collins meets Donald Trump again at the town hall meeting after years. © IMAGO/Sonia Moskowitz Gordon

What prompted Donald Trump to end his seven-year CNN– Abandoning the boycott is not known. The ambiguity leaves room for numerous speculations. Both at National Public Radio as well as at Wall Street Journal experts suspect Trump wants FoxNewsthe big right-wing rival broadcaster of CNNerase one. FoxNews was considered a close ally of Trump and the republican. But for several months, the relationship between Trump and his former favorite broadcaster has cooled.

CNN is fighting for audiences, Donald Trump for votes

For CNN The “Townhall” show with Donald Trump is likely to be an attempt to win back lost audiences, especially from the conservative part of the United States. For Trump, the format offers the chance to consolidate his supremacy among Republicans. The former president continues to fight for his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s worst internal party competitor Ron DeSantis. The governor from Florida will not be attending CNN. But, according to an announcement by the broadcaster itself, there are still “undecided voters from the ranks of the Republicans” – exactly the people whose approval Trump needs. (dil/skr/dpa/afp)