Broadcaster WNL broke the law with the treatment of several pregnant presenters by no longer placing them in the same position after their return to the editorial office. This was stated by the trade unions CNV, VCP, FNV and the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights on Thursday based on the revealing article in the A.D. “Employers are not allowed to change working conditions based on a pregnancy. The women are within their rights if they make a case out of this.”
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
18:59
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Expresenters #sue #WNL #discrimination #pregnancy #39Contrary #law39
Leave a Reply