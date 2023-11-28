In Primorye, two ex-policemen went to a colony for beating a suspect

A court in Vladivostok sent two former employees of the city police criminal investigation department to a general regime colony for 3 and 3.5 years, accused of beating a suspect. The prosecutor’s office of the Primorsky Territory reported this to Lenta.ru.

The ex-policemen were taken into custody in the courtroom.

According to the investigation, everything happened in August 2020. Two criminal investigation officers used psychological pressure, physical violence and special means against the suspect brought to the police department, who denied his involvement in the crime. They were found guilty under paragraphs “a” and “b” of Part 3 of Article 286 (“Excess of official powers with the use of violence, the threat of its use and the use of special means”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for a period of three years.