A Minneapolis court sentenced ex-policeman Derek Chauvin, who killed African American George Floyd, to 22.5 years in prison. Reported by CNN.

As the newspaper notes, the prosecution demanded 30 years of imprisonment for Shovin, and the defense insisted on a suspended sentence and registration of what had already been served.

On May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin killed 46-year-old African American George Floyd during his detention in Minneapolis. The police put the suspect on the asphalt, and Chauvin restrained Floyd by stepping on his neck with his knee. He complained that he could not breathe, and then lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where he died shortly thereafter. Although shortly before the incident, Floyd took strong drugs, the doctors attributed the cause of death to Chauvin’s actions.

The death of an African American sparked the largest wave of protests in American history. Four police officers were fired after the incident. On April 21, 2021, the jury already found Chauvin guilty of a crime.