Former Ukrainian national team player Morozyuk called Russian football players stykuns

Former player of the Ukrainian national team and Dynamo Kyiv Nikolai Morozyuk shared his opinion about Russian football players. His words lead Tribuna.com.

Morozyuk called Russian football players stinkers. “We crossed paths on vacation, on football fields. These are window dressing, but I take the pretentious ones. And all this poverty… Everyone knows what they did here – those savages who came,” he said.

Earlier, ex-captain of the Ukrainian national football team Anatoly Timoshchuk donated money to help residents of the Kursk region who suffered from attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. His autographed T-shirt was sold at auction for 700 thousand rubles.

Due to sanctions from the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the Russian football team missed several major international tournaments. Among them are the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 European Championship in Germany. The Russian team plays only friendly matches.