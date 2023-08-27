A body was found in hotel Den Bonten Os in Baarle-Hertog on Saturday. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office in Antwerp confirms this. The body would have already been in a far state of decomposition. It would belong to an ex-pilot.

The body that was found on Saturday in one of the rooms of Den Bonten Os in Pastoor de Katerstraat in Baarle-Hertog is that of an 88-year-old man, an American ex-pilot who has been renting a studio there for several months. The Belgian authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death. The man’s partner found the body.

It may be a natural death, but it took a long time before anyone noticed the body. The body was taken to the University Hospital in Antwerp. “An external postmortem took place on Saturday. No indications of criminal intent were found,” says Stephanie Chomé of the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office. It is not yet clear whether an internal autopsy will also be performed. See also Dead patient in British hospital undetected for four days

Baarle-Hertog is a so-called 'exclave', a piece of Belgium wedged into Dutch territory. It borders Baarle-Nassau, which belongs to the Netherlands. The national borders between Belgium and the Netherlands run straight through streets and buildings.





