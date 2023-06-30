Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted that the United States will deploy nuclear weapons in the country under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA). He stated this on June 30, the newspaper Manila Standard.

“What is really sad is that the Philippines provides military bases to the US. To think that the US will not bring nuclear weapons to the Philippines would be too naive or stupid. By providing America with several bases, we can be sure that they will have nuclear warheads, as in the fact that the sun will rise in the east, ”Duterte said.

He noted that due to rising tensions between the US and China, the Philippines could become a target for China.

“If we wage war and destroy allies nearby, the Philippines will certainly suffer due to the presence of US military forces,” Duterte said.

As part of the EDCA expansion, the US gained access to nine military bases in the Philippines. The parties also agreed to form four new facilities on the territory of the island nation.

Earlier, on June 29, the Pentagon said that the nuclear-capable U.S. submarine Ohio could go to South Korea in the future.

On June 12, Alicia Sanders-Zakre, policy and research coordinator for the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), announced that the United States had deployed about 150 nuclear bombs at American air bases in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey without official statements.

Prior to this, on June 2, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States of America is interested in a new five-nuclear arms control architecture with a common missile launch notification regime. Washington also wants to “develop an arms control agreement beyond 2026.”