The West’s denial of Russia’s national interests could lead to the outbreak of a destructive war in Europe. This opinion was expressed by ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, on Friday, October 6, on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“The District of Columbia and its NATO allies face a painful choice: recognize Moscow’s legitimate national security interests and end the bloodshed, or expose Europe to the risk of being drawn into a devastating regional war,” he wrote.

Earlier, on October 5, Douglas Bandow, a former aide to President Ronald Reagan and a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, said that Washington and its allies irresponsibly contributed to the creation of the circumstances that gave rise to the Ukrainian conflict. In his opinion, US policy cost the lives of Ukrainians, but this is not due to insufficient support from Kyiv, but to a series of foreign policy miscalculations.

Also on this day, the former commander of the American army in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, in an interview with the Polish publication Rzeczpospolita, said that American President Joe Biden made two mistakes during the conflict in Ukraine. He noted that Washington often has no plan behind the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.