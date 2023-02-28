Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may flee to Florida after the end of US military aid. This assumption was made by the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor.

“I’m pretty sure that Mr. Zelensky will end up living somewhere in the suburbs of Miami,” he said in a YouTube interview published on February 27. The authors of the video specified that the recording of the conversation was made last year.

McGregor noted that the United States does not have such a large land army that Russia has. According to him, American forces are only able to provide support from the air and sea, and on land they leave their allies alone with the enemy.

“We went through it in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan. I am afraid that the same thing will happen in Ukraine,” he said.

Earlier, on February 27, the Politico newspaper wrote that internal political criticism of Zelensky is growing in Ukraine. According to the authors of the material, opposition politicians are increasingly accusing the Ukrainian leader of excessive concentration of power and superficial management methods.

On February 14, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to the ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, expressed the opinion that the loss of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) by Kiev would lead to a wave of popular discontent in Ukraine, which, in turn, could threaten Zelensky with overthrow. According to him, in this case, he, along with the head of the office, Andriy Yermak, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Valeriy Zaluzhny, will face an unenviable fate.

Prior to that, in early February, McGregor said that the only chance for Zelensky to escape was to flee to Poland. He noted that Ukraine is on the verge of collapse, which everyone will soon see. In addition, McGregor expressed confidence that the Russian military would destroy the remnants of the Ukrainian armed forces.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.