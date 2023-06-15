The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) achieved nothing during the counter-offensive. This was stated by former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor on June 14.

“I will tell you that no success (APU. – Ed.) has been achieved, since in the Ukrainian counter-offensive everything is tied to the ability to get to the main line of defense, break through it and move on to achieve such an important goal as Melitopol,” he said live on YouTube channel Judging Freedom.

According to McGregor, the “achievements” of the UAF offensive described in the Ukrainian reports are far from the combat zone, and therefore have no value. For example, Ukrainian troops may show captured “two or three destroyed buildings” that are located 15-25 km from the line of defense of the Russian army.

Earlier the same day, Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had not moved a single step during the counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye direction. He said that by this time the fighting was taking place on the Vremevsky ledge on the border of the Zaporozhye region and the Donetsk People’s Republic.

At the same time, The Washington Post reported that the unsuccessful counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could negatively affect Kyiv’s relations with Western countries. In particular, the authors of the article pointed out that the lackluster successes of the Ukrainian counter-offensive could provide new arguments in favor of critics of Western aid to Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with war correspondents in the Kremlin on June 13, stressed that a large-scale Ukrainian counter-offensive using reserves began on June 4 and continues to this day. At the same time, the Russian leader said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had not achieved success in any direction, and Kyiv’s losses in personnel were approaching catastrophic.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.