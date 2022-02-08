After images leaked of how Ducelia Echevarria she cried when leaving a nightclub in Punta Hermosa, her ex-boyfriend’s comment on social networks went viral. Domingo Salas, former partner of the modelpointed out that she could have been a victim of violence.

What did the ex-partner of the member of This is war say?

When social networks were flooded with publications referring to the latest images of Ducelia Echevarría, who cried outside a nightclub, Domingo Salas appeared with a comment that sparked all kinds of suspicions.

As the Instarándula account points out, Salas pointed out that the model would have broken after going through a rather chaotic and violent moment. It is worth mentioning that Domingo and Ducelia shared a relationship for years, and even made it public through television.

Ducelia’s last ampay surprised users on social networks. Photo: Instagram Instarándula

“I hope they put when they push her to the floor and rip off her mask,” were the words that Salas used to show her opinion about the meeting.

Magaly Medina on ampay of Ducelia Echevarría: “Keep the poison away from your side”

During the last edition of her program, Magaly Medina revealed a series of recordings in which the participant of This is war could be seen quite affected.

Although the driver was talking about other celebrities, she took several minutes to reflect on what would have happened to Ducelia.

“Why are you going to have a new boyfriend? You’re going to go to a disco on a Friday night to dance, and you enjoy yourself and you’re going to come out like that, sobbing. Someone tell him to leave the toxic, because it’s not worth whining. Something has happened with the new crush. (…) It really worries me. I see her crying and I’m like, ‘What did he do to her?’” she said.

The presenter continued with her reflection and gave the model some advice: “She comes out crying, as if she needed someone to ask her ‘what’s wrong with you?’ or ‘who has done something to you?’ I see her tears and I say: ‘Who did something to her?’ You have to ask if she mistreated her or the guy she’s there with she said something to her, she did something to the point that she cried uncontrollably. Whatever, those tears aren’t worth it, Ducelia. Just get the toxic one away from you and that’s it.”