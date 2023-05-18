The ampay of the couple ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe, Charlene Castro, with a man in a hotel in Barranco continues to give people something to talk about. On May 17, Magaly Medina mentioned in her program that the ex-soccer player’s ex-wife, Giselle Zapata, spoke about the disclosure and assured that this event is part of “karma”, because, as is remembered, the lady, who is also a mother of her first two children, she accused him of cheating on her and of having physically and psychologically violated her during their relationship that lasted more than a decade.

“And time took care of it… after all these years waiting for justice, I am now pleased to throw your song at you. Thank you, Magaly Medina,” he wrote in his Instagram post. Likewise, she took the opportunity to dedicate the phrase that ‘Cuto’ himself said in his press conference: “Whoever does bad things, things go wrong in life”. “What philosopher said that?” added Zapata, who currently lives in Spain.

What did Giselle Zapata say about ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

Giselle Zapata He went to the program “Magaly TV, la firme” in 2019 to publicly denounce ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe for having repeatedly violated her throughout their relationship when they lived in Belgium. “I had to overcome many things, infidelity, physical abuse, psychological and emotional abuse, humiliation,” she said.

The woman recalled the first episode of violence. “The car is going away and a stop right on the side of the highway made it stop dead, and I told him to please drive slowly, our son was behind and there he threw a slap at me,” Zapata counted.

He also mentioned that, upon returning to Peru, the attacks became more frequent. “He would cry to me and say: ‘Forgive me, I don’t know what I did.’ It was so hard for me to see the person I loved crying like that that he would stop me and hug him, and tell him not to cry anymore,” he added.

Who would be Charlene Castro’s ampay man?

The “Magaly TV, the firm” team investigated the identity of the man who appears with Charlene Castro in a hotel in Barranco. According to the program, it would be Luis Ticona, an important senior operations manager at the Las Bambas mine, in Apurímac. But that’s not all, because currently, he would have a marriage bond. “We have found out that this man has a commitment. We have seen that, in his DNI, he appears as married,” said the driver.

