Yharif Figueroa, ex-partner of Ángelo Campos, did not sit idly by and after his complaint for physical assault and the dissemination of two leaked videos that expose the relationship they both had, he came forward to clarify some details. Last Saturday, August 26, the blue and white goalkeeper was detained by police officers, who received a request for help from Yharif Figueroa after being a victim of violence.

After the Second Investigative Court of Surco rejected the request for immediate proceedings requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, on Monday, August 28, and the soccer player was released at the end of the hearing, Yharif Astrid Figueroa Hidalgo He shared an extensive letter through his social networks to affirm that they intend to delegitimize his complaint.

Ángelo Campos was late at night when he had to train the next day, the statement said. Photo: The Popular

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina on the aggression of Ángelo Campos to his partner: “Once again on scandalous issues”

What did Yharif Figueroa, Ángelo Campos’ ex-partner, say before leaked videos?

Yhariff Figueroa He decided to break his silence after the dissemination of the leaked videos about what the relationship with the Alianza Lima goalkeeper would have been like. “Regarding the videos that are circulating, they correspond to events that occurred on Wednesday, July 12, when I discovered my now ex-partner Ángelo Campos with a woman late at night in an Airbnb that he had rented to be alone with her, despite the fact that the next day he had to train as part of his professional obligations (…). The second (video) does not reflect everything that happened on that day, because, even on this day, my ex-partner makes false statements trying to misrepresent the situation and seeking to harm my image, ”she said.

“During these 10 years of relationship, my youngest son and I have accompanied my ex-partner to the different provinces, in which he has worked, the time spent in each of them being uncertain and making me fully responsible for the care work of my son and our home. Naturally, I have been financially dependent on my ex-partner, since domestic work, in my case, is not paid,” he added. Yharif Figueroa Hidalgo.

Yharif Figueroa’s statement after a complaint by Ángelo Campos, who was released. | Image: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Ángelo Campos’s father reacts to cameras of ‘Love and fire’ and threatens a reporter

What did Yharif Figueroa say after denouncing Ángelo Campos?

Figueroa also explained the reason for his complaint against Angelo Campos for family violence. “I have been criticized in various media regarding why I did not report before. Given this, I would like to say that denouncing has not been an easy decision for me, because, as has been seen, I have been exposed and my youngest son also to a public situation, being judged and criticized, putting my complaint into question,” the statement ended.

They have Ángelos Campos continue the investigation process in freedom. Photo: WAPA

What did the justice rule with Ángelo Campos in response to a complaint for domestic violence?

Angelo Camposwho was denounced for the crime of minor injuries due to family violence to the detriment of Yharif Astrid Figueroa Hidalgoand later detained at the Chacarilla police station, He was released. The Second Investigation Court of Surco of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima declared inadmissible the request for immediate process requested by the Prosecutor’s Office in favor of the blue and white goalkeeper.

Ángelo Campos is released after declaring the process inadmissible and filing the investigation. Photo: The Republic

Ángelo Campos: His father’s reaction to the ‘Amor y Fuego’ cameras

the chambers of ‘Love and Fire’ They were near the police station in Chacarilla, Surco, after the arrest of Ángelo Campos after being denounced for domestic violence. Along these lines, the entertainment program ran into the athlete’s father, without imagining that he would have deplorable behavior. “Don’t film, man, why do you film, don’t film. I’m going to ask Bryan Reyna’s father to give me a bat,” he said.

Let’s remember that some time ago, the father of Bryan Reyna, another Alianza Lima player, was also taken to a police station after attacking journalists from ‘Love and Fire’.

help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact the free line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or to the Urgent Care Service. This service is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).

#Expartner #Ángelo #Campos #pronounces #discovered #woman #late #night